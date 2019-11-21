German exports to the US reportedly jumped in Q3 despite trade tensions

Reuters reports, citing data from the Federal Statistics Office









Digging more into the data, exports to France increased by 3.1% y/y while sales to China nearly stagnated in Q3 - a slowing Chinese economy isn't helping with that regard.





Although Germany narrowly avoided a recession this year owing to consumer and state spending, the better exports to the US here is also a bit-part contributor surely.







ForexLive

However, it may not sit well with Trump as he has been hounding for a narrower trade surplus between the two countries for quite some time now.

Exports to the US increased by 7.6% y/y in Q3, following a 5.3% y/y increase in Q2. The figures underline that US demand for German goods remain robust, despite Trump's continued push for his 'America First' campaign and threatening of auto tariffs.