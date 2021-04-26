German government reportedly to raise 2021 GDP growth expectations from 3.0% to 3.5%

Reuters reports, citing sources familiar with the matter





Expects GDP growth of 3.6% in 2022

German government believes that better-than-expected growth dynamics in Q4 justify the upward revisions

The thing to note about the economic optimism here is that it has been knocked back from Q2 to Q3 and now Q4. Yes, it will eventually come once the vaccine rollout reaches a critical point as it is still ongoing now but we'll still have to see.





As of last Friday, just over 7% of the German population have been fully vaccinated so there's still much progress to be made to get that summer reopening on track.



