German health minister says no further COVID-19 measures necessary in autumn, winter

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Remarks by German health minister, Jens Spahn

He is noting that no further measures would be needed to curb the spread of the virus as vaccinations are at a good level, with the current rate being 5% higher than what the government had projected at this point in time.

At least that is some reassurance (or at least the expectations of it) to businesses that things will continue to keep as they are through to year-end.

