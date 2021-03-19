German health minister: Rising infections could mean not being able to relax restrictions in coming weeks

Remarks by German health minister, Jens Spahn





As mentioned in the daily updates, the German virus trend isn't looking well as of late with the 7-day incidence rate rising to 95.6 today - its highest since early January.





Considering the slow vaccine rollout across Europe, tighter restrictions may still be the only solution in Q2 to address the health crisis in the region.

RKI is also warning that "it is likely that the German virus situation will be the same in Easter as it was in Christmas last year", adding that "infections are rising exponentially".