German health minister says virus infection dynamic in Europe is worrying

Comments by German health minister, Jens Spahn





Virus cases in France, Netherlands, Austria is worrying

Situation in Germany is also similar

But German health minister can cope with current cases The virus situation across the European region is still something to take note of as we look towards the latter stages of the year, in case it starts to limit or put a lid on the pace of the economic recovery.





And in the event things get worse, any reintroduction of restrictions will also play a role in further impacting economic conditions in the region.





Germany reported 922 new virus cases today, with active cases rising to over ~21,000 now. For some context, the active cases across the country was under ~5,000 in mid-July.