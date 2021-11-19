German health minister Spahn: We are in a national emergency

Spahn says vaccinations won't cut it at this point to stop the COVID-19 spread

The COVID-19 situation is more serious than last week

Vaccinations won't be enough

Controls are needed to stop the rise in COVID-19 cases

Those are some serious remarks put forward by Spahn and keep in mind that if restrictions are to return, that will in turn weigh on the economy even more towards year-end and going into next year. As a side effect, it will add to supply and capacity constraints too.





I've been highlighting Germany's latest struggle against the virus in a few posts over the last month or so - the latest being here . It is worth noting that this isn't just isolated to Germany, as Austria also looks set to announce a full-scale lockdown later today.



