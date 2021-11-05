German state leaders call for urgent action to address surging COVID-19 cases

German state leaders warn that hospitals could soon be swamped

Adding that a new lockdown might be needed unless urgent action is taken to reverse the recent surge in cases. Here's a chart to bring everyone up to speed:









According to DIVI, there were still 2,503 available ICU beds across the country on Thursday but that is down from around 3,100 available ICU beds at the start of October.





That's just to give a bit of colour to the situation as Germany reported 37,120 new COVID-19 cases today, a second straight day that it marked the highest daily count since the pandemic started last year.