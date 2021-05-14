German virus 7-day incidence rate falls back below 100.0 in latest update
Germany reports 11,336 new coronavirus cases, 190 deaths
The 7-day incidence rate is seen falling to 96.5 and that continues to suggest that the virus situation is getting better. The lower daily figures in the past 24 hours also owes a bit to a holiday in observance of Ascension Day yesterday.
Total active cases is seen falling further to ~232,200, the lowest since 9 April.
In terms of vaccinations, Germany has fully vaccinated about 8.3 million (10.0%) of its population as of 11 May so at least things are gradually getting there.