Germany's ambassador to the EU says the bloc assumes UK won't seek Brexit extension

Comments by Germany's ambassador to the EU, Michael Clauß









Clauß also says that there is "no real progress" in EU-UK negotiations, so that is something to take note of as talks are still ongoing this week. But again, such an update shouldn't be much of a surprise all things considered.







Cable continues to sit lower on the day at 1.2530 currently, as the dollar continues to hold firmer on the session, but the headlines here won't really help with the pound.





He is speaking about the prospect of the UK extending the Brexit transition period beyond 2020. As the June deadline for that slowly draws to a close, expect both sides to continue playing hard ball until the very last minute - a la Brexit tradition.