Germany April wholesale price index -1.4% vs -0.4% m/m prior

Latest data released by Destatis - 14 May 2020





Prior -0.4%

Wholesale price index -3.5% y/y

Prior -1.5%

The slump in wholesale prices sees the annual reading fall to its weakest level since October 2009, indicating a marked drop in consumption activity amid lockdown measures.





It doesn't feel like a whole lot but I reckon this will be more heavily reflected in detailed measures such as retail sales and other consumption indicators..





The index measures the value of sales made by wholesalers in Germany, it provides an indicator of consumption and retail pattern.



