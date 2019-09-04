Germany August final services PMI 54.8 vs 54.4 prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Markit/BME - 4 September 2019


  • Composite PMI 51.7 vs 51.4 prelim
Preliminary figures can be found here. More upward revisions to the August euro area PMI data and this will allow the euro to breathe a bit easier during the session.

If anything else, at least the services sector is continuing to show resilience in spite of a manufacturing recession experienced in Germany and that's a positive takeaway.

EUR/USD sits at session highs currently at 1.0992 amid a weaker dollar but the data points so far today will do little to drag the single currency down.

