Germany August import price index +0.1% vs 0.0% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 30 September 2020


  • Prior +0.3%
  • Import price index -4.0% vs -4.1% y/y expected
  • Prior -4.6%
Little change in import prices on the month and this continues to allude to more subdued price pressures in general in the German economy. A minor data point.

