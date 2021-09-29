Germany August import price index +1.4% vs +1.2% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 29 September 2021





Prior +2.2%

Import price index +16.5% vs +16.1% y/y expected

Prior +15.0%





Energy imports are still the main cause for the annual increase, with prices seen 93.6% more expensive in August this year as compared to the same month in 2020.





Another month, another increase in import prices in Germany as this reaffirms the narrative of rising cost pressures in general amid supply constraints. The latest developments in the energy market also won't help to cool the situation whatsoever.