Germany February preliminary CPI +1.7% vs +1.7% y/y expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 28 February 2020





Prior +1.7%

CPI +0.4% vs +0.3% m/m expected

Prior -0.6%

HICP +1.7% vs +1.6% y/y expected

Prior +1.6%

HICP +0.6% vs +0.4% m/m expected

Prior -0.8%

As hinted from the state readings earlier, headline annual inflation comes in steady relative to January with the EU-harmonised reading seeing a slight uptick.





It's a decent sign for inflation pressures but once again, I'd argue that the boost in the core reading from the Saxony report earlier matters more - good for the euro and the ECB - as we look towards the euro area release next Tuesday.



