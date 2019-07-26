Germany fires warning to Boris Johnson on Brexit talk

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Norbert Röttgen, the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the German parliament, tweets out a message to Boris Johnson

"Dear @BorisJohnson: Neither boastful speeches nor bullying will succeed in making us give up #EU principles and unity. Will stay cool instead. Sadly, both in words and deeds - has appointed a cabinet of #Brexiteers - #Johnson fails to reach out to country and continent. #Brexit"
ForexLive
The first part of his tweet is something similarly reiterated by Juncker overnight and by French officials today i.e. they won't renegotiate the withdrawal agreement and the need for a backstop. The second part doesn't seem too pleasant and makes you wonder what sort of relationship will be formed with Boris Johnson in the coming weeks.

