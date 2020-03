Latest data released by Destatis - 9 March 2020





Prior -3.5%; revised to -2.2%

Industrial production WDA -1.3% vs -3.9% y/y expected

Prior -6.8%; revised to -5.3%

A solid rebound on the month to kick start the year but again, this pertains to pre-virus economic data so it hardly matters to the market at this point in time.