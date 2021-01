Prior 47.0

Manufacturing PMI 57.0 vs 57.2 expected

Prior 58.3

Composite PMI 50.8 vs 50.0 expected

Prior 52.0

Services picked up a little on the expectations, but manufacturing misses slightly. A little pick up in the EURUSD on this. However, nothing to get excited over as lockdowns in Germany continue to bite and services remain in contractionary territory. Eurozone PMI's up next at the top of the hour.