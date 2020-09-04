Germany July factory orders +2.8% vs +5.0% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 4 September 2020





Prior +27.9%; revised to +28.8%

Factory orders WDA -7.3% vs -6.0% y/y expected

Prior -11.3%; revised to -10.6%





Slight delay in the release by the source. Industrial orders rebounded further in July, though less than estimated. But it reaffirms that at least the manufacturing sector was nudging in the right direction at the start of Q3, though August PMI data presented a bit of a mixed bag in terms of assessing the strength of the recovery.