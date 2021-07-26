Germany July Ifo business climate index 100.8 vs 102.1 expected

Latest data released by Ifo - 26 July 2021





Prior 101.8; revised to 101.7

Expectations 101.2 vs 103.3 expected

Prior 104.0; revised to 103.7

Current assessment 100.4 vs 101.6 expected

Prior 99.6; revised to 99.7







Also, just be mindful that supply disruptions and higher cost inflation are also factors that could weigh on business optimism in the months ahead as they persist for longer.

Slight delay in the release by the source. A bit of a miss across the board and that is starting to highlight some risks to economic expectations/optimism in the euro area as the summer progresses; that being tied to the virus situation of course.