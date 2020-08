Latest data released by Destatis - 28 August 2020





Prior +0.6%

Import price index -4.6% vs -4.7% y/y expected

Prior -5.1%





Slight delay in the release by the source. Import prices continue to pick up after bottoming out in April but relative to a year ago, prices remain relatively subdued still. A minor data point and acts as a proxy indicator for inflation pressures. For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus