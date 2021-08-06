Germany June industrial production -1.3% vs +0.5% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 6 August 2021





Prior -0.3%

Industrial production WDA +5.1% vs +11.0% y/y expected

Prior +17.3%; revised to +16.6%







Compared with February 2020, production in June was 6.8% lower. That provides some idea of how industrial output is faring despite the more positive tones as of late.

A miss on German factory output in June and that's not too encouraging as hard data fails to live up to expectations of a more robust performance in the manufacturing sector.