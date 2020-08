Latest data released by Destatis - 7 August 2020





Prior +7.8%; revised to +7.4%

Industrial production WDA -11.7% vs -11.4% y/y expected

Prior -19.3%; revised to -19.5%





Slight delay in the release by the source. Factory output improved further in the month of June after bottoming out in April but relative to a year ago, overall conditions are still highly subdued. This pertains to Q2 data so it isn't of much relevance anymore.