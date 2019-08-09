Germany June trade balance €16.8 billion vs €19.5 billion expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 9 August 2019





Prior €20.6 billion

Current account balance €20.6 billion vs €21.7 billion expected

Prior €16.5 billion; revised to €16.2 billion

Exports -0.1% vs 0.0% m/m expected

Prior +1.1%; revised to +1.3%

Imports +0.5% vs +0.3% m/m expected

Prior -0.5%; revised to -0.3%

Slight delay in the release by the source. The slightly lower trade surplus owes to a mild decline in exports in June relative to the better-than-expected imports, highlighting some improvement in domestic demand at the very least.





Trade conditions remain sluggish overall in Germany and this won't lend much optimism to the economic outlook in the second half of this year.



