Germany June ZEW survey current situation -9.1 vs -28.0 expected
Latest data released by ZEW - 8 June 2021
- Prior -40.1
- Expectations 79.8 vs 86.0 expected
- Prior 84.4
The headline reading is solid and shows a much improved picture of the German economy and investor sentiment as the virus situation also improves.
- Eurozone expectations 81.3
- Prior 84.0
The miss on the expectations reading is made to look uglier on the headline than it is, coming off the highs over the past few months. However, investors and analysts continue to expect a strong economic recovery in the next six months, according to ZEW.