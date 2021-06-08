Germany June ZEW survey current situation -9.1 vs -28.0 expected

Latest data released by ZEW - 8 June 2021





Prior -40.1

Expectations 79.8 vs 86.0 expected

Prior 84.4

Eurozone expectations 81.3

Prior 84.0





The miss on the expectations reading is made to look uglier on the headline than it is, coming off the highs over the past few months. However, investors and analysts continue to expect a strong economic recovery in the next six months, according to ZEW. Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.





The headline reading is solid and shows a much improved picture of the German economy and investor sentiment as the virus situation also improves.