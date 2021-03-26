Germany March Ifo business climate index 96.6 vs 93.2 expected

Latest data released by Ifo - 26 March 2021





Prior 92.4; revised to 92.7

Expectations 100.4 vs 95.0 expected

Prior 94.2; revised to 95.0

Current assessment 93.0 vs 91.3 expected

Prior 90.6

Slight delay in the release by the source. A positive uptick in business sentiment with the expectations reading jumping to its highest since August 2018.





That said, keep in mind that with the extension of lockdown and virus woes starting to come back into the picture in the past week, it could affect sentiment more so in April.





EUR/USD is keeping higher on the day at 1.1785-90 currently as the dollar keeps softer amid the better risk mood in the market. That said, unless buyers can push back above 1.1800, the technical bias is still very much favouring sellers for now.



