Latest data released by Destatis - 29 April 2021





Prior +1.7%

Import price index +6.9% vs +6.0% y/y expected

Prior +1.4%





A solid bump in import prices on the month, which is helped by higher input costs due to supply constraints in general across the globe. The big spike in the year-on-year reading owes to base effect adjustments, due to the fall in prices during the pandemic last March.