Germany March retail sales +7.7% vs +3.0% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low

Latest data released by Destatis - 3 May 2021


  • Prior +1.2%; revised to +2.7%
  • Retail sales +11.0% vs -0.2% y/y expected
  • Prior -9.0%; revised to -6.6%
That's the strongest monthly jump in retail sales since the pandemic and underscores a modest rebound in consumption after the slump seen in December and January. Amid tighter restrictions, this is a welcome development but we'll see if that continue into Q2 and if there will be further drastic improvements heading into the summer.

