Latest data released by the Federal Employment Agency - 1 June 2021

Prior 9.0k; revised to 8.0k

Unemployment rate 6.0% vs 6.0% expected

Prior 6.0%





The jobless rate keeps steady at 6.0% as unemployment fell in the month of May. The figures are still tough to really draw any conclusions from as they are obscured by the short-time work scheme so there isn't much in the data here.