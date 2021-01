Latest data released by Destatis - 7 January 2021





Prior +2.9%

Factory orders WDA +6.3% vs +2.1% y/y expected

Prior +1.8%





Despite 'lockdown light' kicking into effect in November last year, industrial orders surprisingly jumped on the month as factory conditions remained solid in Germany. This was somewhat preempted by the manufacturing PMI print but the report is rather robust.