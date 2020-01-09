Germany November industrial production +1.1% vs +0.8% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 9 January 2020


  • Prior -1.7%; revised to -1.0%
  • Industrial production WDA -2.6% vs -3.7% y/y expected
  • Prior -5.3%; revised to -4.6%
A decent rebound in factory activity, which is opposite to what we saw in industrial orders yesterday. The monthly jump is also the highest since May 2018 so this should be a bit of a relief to the German economy if anything else.

That said, the trade figures reported at the same time were not as stellar with exports falling sharply so it is a bit of a mixed bag. EUR/USD keeps more steady at 1.1113 currently.

