Germany Q1 preliminary GDP -1.7% vs -1.5% q/q expected
Latest data released by Destatis - 30 April 2021
The readings are more or less within estimates as German economic activity contracted once again in Q1, though the resilience of the manufacturing sector has certainly helped to offset a chunk of the slump amid lockdown measures to start the year.
- Prior +0.3%
- GDP (non-seasonally adjusted) -3.3% vs -3.6% y/y expected
- Prior -2.7%
- GDP (working day adjusted) -3.0% vs -3.2% y/y expected
- Prior -3.7%
The details reveal that Q1 GDP was some 4.9% lower than levels seen in Q4 2019.