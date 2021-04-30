Germany Q1 preliminary GDP -1.7% vs -1.5% q/q expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 30 April 2021





Prior +0.3%

GDP (non-seasonally adjusted) -3.3% vs -3.6% y/y expected

Prior -2.7%

GDP (working day adjusted) -3.0% vs -3.2% y/y expected

Prior -3.7%







The details reveal that Q1 GDP was some 4.9% lower than levels seen in Q4 2019.

The readings are more or less within estimates as German economic activity contracted once again in Q1, though the resilience of the manufacturing sector has certainly helped to offset a chunk of the slump amid lockdown measures to start the year.