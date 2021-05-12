Germany reportedly to lift quarantine restrictions for fully-vaccinated travelers

Reuters reports, citing a government source on the matter

The source says that the German cabinet has approved plans today to allow for people who have been fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 or recovered from the disease to enter the country without having to undergo the quarantine procedure.





Adding that this will not apply to those coming from high risk areas though, while the vaccine has to be one that is approved by the EU i.e. Pfizer, AZ, Moderna, J&J.



