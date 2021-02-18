Germany reports 10,207 new coronavirus cases, 534 deaths in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The daily case count comes in above 10,000 for the first time in a week

Germany
That said, it's still on the lower side as compared to recent weeks so that somewhat reaffirms that the virus situation is getting better in Germany. Total active cases decrease a little more to ~128,600 and remains at its lowest since the end of October.

The death count remains a bit of a concern though, with total deaths rising to 66,698 persons. Local authorities will surely prefer that to come down further before moving to relax restrictions going into next month.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 3,251 (-101) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 4,543 (17%) intensive care beds still available.

