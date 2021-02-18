Germany reports 10,207 new coronavirus cases, 534 deaths in latest update today

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
Gold steadies after yesterday's drop but November low remains in focus
-
Cable caught in a near-term battle to start the session
-
Dow leads the way for the 2nd consecutive day
-
Crude oil tests session highs after the toward 100 hour moving average stalls
-
The EURUSD stays below the 50% and key swing area as the trend lower remains intact.
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Thursday February 18 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday February 17 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday February 16 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday February 15 at the 10am NY cut
-
US dollar selling picks up ahead of the London fix
Central Banks
-
More from BOJ Gov Kuroda on the economy, highlights 3 positives and a negative
-
BOJ Kuroda says discussed the Bank's March review with PM Suga
-
Japanese media report Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda and PM Suga to meet
-
PBOC to inject 200bn yuan through a MLF
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4536