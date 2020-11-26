Germany reports 22,268 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Another 389 deaths reported as well, taking the tally over the past three days to over 1,000 persons

Germany
The figures so far this week are similar to that over the past two to three weeks, so there is little sign that the virus situation is abating. And the rise in the death count is not exactly good news with the two worst days of the pandemic now seen back-to-back.

However, at least for now, the daily case count is still somewhat plateauing.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 3,781 (+11) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there still being 5,775 (21%) intensive care units available.

As for the government reaction to all of this, we already saw an announcement yesterday to extend 'lockdown light' until 20 December.

