Germany reports 29,518 new coronavirus cases, 259 deaths in latest update today

The 7-day incidence rate holds on the high side at 161.1

The daily case count is also one of those on the higher side as of late, nearing 30,000, and this sees total active cases climb to ~291,500 - the highest since 18 January.

This continues to reaffirm that things are still rather tense in Germany and local authorities surely will not be able to relax tighter restrictions any time soon.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 4,987 (+21) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 2,822 (12%) intensive care beds still available.

