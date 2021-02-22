Germany reports 4,369 new coronavirus cases, 62 deaths in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Germany posts double-digit deaths for the first time since November

Germany
That said, the Monday effect needs to be taken into consideration here - in which lesser testing/reporting is conducted, resulting in lower figures overall.

There has been some concern about the virus spread over the weekend despite the case count keeping just under 10,000 for now as the R-value hit 1.07 on Saturday afternoon - the highest it has been for a few weeks.

The 7-day incidence rate has also ticked up to 61.0 today, up from 60.2 yesterday and 57.7 in the day prior. So, that is something to keep an eye out for.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 3,057 (-22) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 4,979 (19%) intensive care beds still available.

