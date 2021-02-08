Germany reports 4,535 new coronavirus cases, 158 deaths in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The Monday count is typically lower

Germany
That owes to lesser testing over the weekend but the good news is that the situation continues to show signs of levelling off in recent weeks. Total active cases have now halved from the peak in late December to ~185,600 cases as of the latest update.

Meanwhile, total deaths have increased to 61,675 persons but the trend should improve as cases continue to go down and impact hospitalisations in a more positive manner.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 3,933 (-32) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 5,069 (19%) intensive care beds still available.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose