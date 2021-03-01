Germany reports 4,732 new coronavirus cases, 60 deaths in latest update today

Author: Justin Low

The Monday effect is at play here

Germany
The figures here are roughly comparable to the previous Monday but the good news is that the situation continues to reflect a lower base, although any major improvement in the past two weeks or so has been a bit lacking.

The death count is also gradually keeping lower as well but still not really at levels desired by local authorities surely. The government would prefer to see better numbers but may be left with a tough choice but to relax some restrictions at least this month.

Just take note that Germany over the weekend had tightened border checks for the French region of Moselle due to high virus variant cases in the region.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 2,840 (+13) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 5,166 (19%) intensive care beds still available.

