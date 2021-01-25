Germany reports 6,729 new coronavirus cases, 217 deaths in latest update today

Monday typically sees a lower count due to the 'weekend effect'

Germany
Even so, the daily case total here is below that seen last Monday here. The encouraging news is that cases have sort of hit a plateau over the past two weeks but there are still some questions surrounding the death count as medical capacity remains stretched.

Active cases across the country eases a little to ~266,100 while total deaths have increased to 52,087 persons as of the latest update above.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 4,628 (-32) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 4,752 (18%) intensive care units still available.

