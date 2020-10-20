Germany reports 6,868 new daily coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The daily death count hits the highest since late May though

Germany
The 6,868 new cases is still on the high side and more than what we have seen during the first wave of the pandemic in Germany. As of yesterday, active cases hit over ~61,700. For some context, that figure was reduced to less than ~5,000 in mid-July.

RKI also reports another 48 deaths in the latest update, which is the highest single daily count since late May, bringing the total tally on that front to 9,836 persons.

Yesterday also saw the number of 'high risk' areas in Germany move above 100 to 108 districts - an increase of 15 - with 411/412 districts in the country reporting cases.

Once again, as the virus situation continues to worsen, just be mindful of tighter restrictions being introduced and that should weigh further on the economic recovery.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose