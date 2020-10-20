Germany reports 6,868 new daily coronavirus cases in latest update today

Subscription Confirmed!
NASDAQ index lower for the 5th straight day. The Dow and S&P down for the 4th day in 5 days
EURUSD retraces toward the 50% retracement/200 hour moving average
AUD/USD nears recent lows as mood continues to sour
Major indices down over 1.25% on the day
WTI crude oil futures settle at $40.83 for the November contract
Forex Orders
FX option expiries for Tuesday October 20 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday October 19 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Friday October 16 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday October 15 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday October 14 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
BOJ expected to cuts its outlooks for the economy, inflation next week
China Loan Prime Rate monthly setting: 1 year 3.85%, 5 year 4.65%. Both unchanged and as expected
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.6930 (vs. yesterday at 6.7010)
RBA October meeting minutes - board to place more emphasis on actual inflation, not forecast inflation
More from RBA Kent - monetary policy board focused on traction of further easing