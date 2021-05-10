Germany reports 6,922 new coronavirus cases, 54 deaths in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The 7-day incidence rate eases to 119.1

Germany
The lower figures associated with the daily cases and deaths are mainly due to lesser testing over the weekend but the falling 7-day incidence rate is the key takeaway from this update, reaffirming that the virus situation is somewhat improving.

Total active cases is seen easing further to ~266,800 across the country.

Medical capacity remains stretched but at least there are positive signs as of late with there being 4,669 (-99) virus patients requiring intensive care as of Friday, 7 May, with there being 2,767 (12%) intensive care beds still available.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
Germany
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose