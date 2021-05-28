Germany reports 7,380 new coronavirus cases, 192 deaths in latest update today

Total active cases fall further to ~120,000, the lowest since early March

Meanwhile, the 7-day incidence rate also declines further to 39.8 so that indicates that the spread of the virus is also continuing to fall at a modest pace. This should translate further into the daily figures above down the road.

For now, it looks like the daily case count should at least keep below 10,000 on average and that should see daily deaths also fall eventually.

In terms of medical capacity, there were 2,836 (-166) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 3,327 (14%) intensive care beds still available.

