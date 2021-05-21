Germany reports 8,769 new coronavirus cases, 226 deaths in latest update today

Subscription Confirmed!
PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.4300 (vs. yesterday at 6.4464)
Bank of England expected to keep bank rate at 0.1% until 2023 (an unchanged forecast)
Fed's Kaplan spoke again (US Thursday) - repeated his call for talking about taper
Japan CPI data due today - early indications are for another disappointment for the BOJ
What's the timeline for the Fed to signal a taper and then deliver it?