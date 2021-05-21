Germany reports 8,769 new coronavirus cases, 226 deaths in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The 7-day incidence rate keeps lower at 67.3

Germany
The fall in the virus infection rate in the past few weeks has been the encouraging story in Germany, as this should lead to the virus situation getting better in general.

Total active cases is seen falling to ~173,500 now - the lowest since 24 March.

While medical capacity remains stretched, at least the number of critical patients with the virus has at least reached a peak and is falling off.

As of yesterday, there were 3,594 (-114) virus patients requiring intensive care with there being 2,992 (12%) intensive care beds still available.

