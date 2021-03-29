Germany reports 9,872 new coronavirus cases, 43 deaths in latest update

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The typically lower count on Monday is in effect today

Germany
Don't let the figures deceive you as the situation is still rather tense in Germany, with the 7-day incidence rate climbing further to 134.4 from ~130 yesterday. Adding to that is total active cases holding around ~211,500 - the highest since 2 February.

Germany
German chancellor Merkel issued a warning over the weekend that the country must control the spread of the virus now or risk losing control - despite lockdown measures.

It is a tough situation with many states/regions also feeling the lockdown fatigue, which has been mostly in place ever since November last year. But with medical capacity also on the brink, there is little cheer as we start to look towards spring in Europe.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose