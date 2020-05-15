Germany to loosen quarantine restrictions for arriving travellers from EU, Schengen Area, UK

According to the German interior ministry spokesman





However, considering the summer season is approaching, no willing traveller would really wish to spend their holiday in quarantine, no? So, this is largely in preparation for that.





See here for global coronavirus case data

It is the same case for Spain as they reopen international borders as well. The two-week quarantine there will only apply for incoming travellers between 15 May to 24 May.

Border controls will start to be relaxed from tomorrow but depending on local regulations, people entering the country may be required to spend two weeks in mandatory quarantine.