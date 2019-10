Latest data released by Destatis - 28 October 2019





Prior -0.6%

Import price index -2.5% vs -3.0% y/y expected

Prior -2.7%

A bit of an earlier release this time around and the positive news is that there is some improvement in import prices towards the end of Q3 at the very least.





That said, the weakening trend is still in tact and that won't bode well for price pressures if this keeps up in the coming months.