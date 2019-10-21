Germany September PPI +0.1% vs -0.1% m/m expected
Latest data released by Destatis - 21 October 2019
- Prior -0.5%
- PPI -0.1% vs -0.2% y/y expected
- Prior +0.3%
Slight delay in the release by the source. A slight improvement in producer and import prices for the month of September, but the annual estimate continues to suggest dwindling price pressures relative to a year ago.
That isn't quite the confidence booster for the inflation outlook even if this is just a proxy indicator. Eventually, there may be spillover effects to consumer prices and that will be a worry for Germany and the ECB if and when the time comes.