Germany September PPI +0.1% vs -0.1% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 21 October 2019





Prior -0.5%

PPI -0.1% vs -0.2% y/y expected

Prior +0.3%

ForexLive Slight delay in the release by the source. A slight improvement in producer and import prices for the month of September, but the annual estimate continues to suggest dwindling price pressures relative to a year ago.





That isn't quite the confidence booster for the inflation outlook even if this is just a proxy indicator. Eventually, there may be spillover effects to consumer prices and that will be a worry for Germany and the ECB if and when the time comes.



