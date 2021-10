Latest data released by Destatis - 20 October 2021





Prior +1.5%

PPI +14.2% vs +12.7% y/y expected

Prior +12.0%





Another month, another surge higher in German producer prices and that reaffirms the rising trend in price pressures across the board. Supply and capacity constraints are the obvious culprits so expect this to keep up going into Q4.