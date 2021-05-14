Germany sets new daily vaccination record with 1.35 million doses administered yesterday

As confirmed by German health minister, Jens Spahn

That is good news as the vaccine progress starts to gather pace but much like how things have slowed down in the US, it might be a challenge for Europe once vaccinations in general start to reach the 50-60% mark.





As of 11 May, roughly 35% of the German population has at least received one vaccine dose with roughly 10% of the population (8.3 million) being fully vaccinated.



