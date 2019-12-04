Germany to tighten conditions for Huawei 5G involvement in the coming weeks

Comments by German foreign minister, Heiko Maas





Maas says that Germany is going to draft a law to tighten conditions for Huawei's participation in building the country's 5G networks in the coming weeks. Adding that the government is working on a "new catalog of technical safety requirements".





He also mentions about a political review being "absolutely necessary" and if the review concludes that German security interests are being harmed, Huawei must be denied participation in critical core components from the outset.





It looks like Pompeo's comments earlier in the week have gotten through to Europe and this may be something to watch in case of rising geopolitical tensions moving forward.



